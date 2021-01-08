Cop who shot friend 10 times says he saw a ‘terrorist’.

Recruits in a parade during the 146th pass-out ceremony of 3969 recruits at Kenya Police College Kiganjo in Nyeri County on March 23, 2018. Photo/ JOSEPH KANYI

A policeman constable accused of shooting his civilian friend 10 times at Nyari police station in Westlands, Nairobi County, says he saw a female terrorist.

The accused, Edgar Mokamba, on Thursday, while appearing in court, appeared to confess to performing the act. He asked Kenyans for forgiveness and termed the incident an ‘accident’.

Through his lawyer Danstan Omari, the officer claimed that while in the car with his friend he saw a woman who appeared to be of Somali descent enter the gate looking suspicious.

He immediately took out his gun, the lawyer said, moved towards the woman whom he thought was a terrorist.

Mokamba who was on guard duty on the fateful night said he immediately took out his gun, moved towards the woman whom he thought was a terrorist and opened fire with his government-issued AK47 rifle.

The lawyer said that when the officer was near the woman he cocked his gun which released bullets, killing his friend inside the car.

The officer had appeared before the court to plead to a murder charge but the High Court directed that he first undergoes the mandatory mental test.

Last week, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), said Mokamba had been deployed as a station guard moments before he was joined by his regular friend who frequented the patrol base in the Westlands area of Nairobi.

Eyewitnesses said they heard loud gunshots and rushed to the scene only to find the civilian lying dead at the driver’s seat of his Probox car.

“The officer, who had been socially chewing miraa with the deceased the whole time was disarmed and arrested, having sprayed 10 rounds of ammunition in the blast,” said DCI.