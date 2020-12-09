Cop, three employees arrested after accountant is robbed of Sh5.5m





Detectives based at Parklands on Wednesday arrested an officer from Ruiru Police Station after an accountant was violently robbed of $50,000 (about Sh5.5 million) in Westlands.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said three other suspects linked to the robbery incident that took place at Mitsumi Business Park have also been apprehended.

“Armed with pistols, the four, together with others who are being sought accosted the accountant while inside a lift as she was heading to deposit the cash in the bank,” DCI said in a statement.

Albert Ochola, who works as a plumber at the business park was found with $10,000 (more than Sh1 million) stashed in his house at Huruma estate, Nairobi.

The sleuths also said they recovered $12,300 (about Sh1.3 million) from the house of another suspect, Walter Kiverenge, in Kawangware.

Kaverenge, who is a staff supervisor at the premises, had apparently concealed the cash inside a water dispenser.

Also in custody, is another suspect identified as Bernard Ogutu Oketch who was arrested and $10,000 (Sh1.1 million), a brand new TV and two mobile phones recovered from his house in Mathare Area One.

Police said the suspects are to be arraigned in court on Thursday.