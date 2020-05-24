Cop in trouble for assaulting boda boda rider over fare

A police officer in Meru was on Friday arrested for assault after beating up a boda boda rider who had demanded Sh400 for his services.

Police constable Lewis Kobia attached to Tigania police station was arrested at the station for assaulting Domisiano Gitonga inside the station.

Gitonga had charged Kobia Sh600 for riding him from Ndungune market to Machaku then Muramba markets and later to the station after two hours journey but Kobia gave him Sh 200 and told him off.

“When requested for payment of Sh 600 he gave out Sh 200 when requested for balance he started beating him with blows and kicks inside the station compound leaving him with visible injuries on the forehead,” a report at the station read in part.

“Gitonga complained of chest pain and was referred to hospital for treatment. The officer is placed in custody awaiting to be arraigned before Tigania law court on Tuesday.”

The officer will be charged with assault.