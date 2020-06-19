Cop fails to take plea in murder case after developing Covid-19 symptoms

Charges against policeman Dancun Ndiema accused of killing a 13-year-old in Kiamaiko, Nairobi were deferred after his lawyers claimed he had gone for Covid-19 test at Mbagathi Hospital after developing the disease’s symptoms.

Ndiema was to be charged with killing Yasin Moyo on March 30 but the plea taking was postponed to Tuesday to await his medical results.

His lead lawyer Danstan Omari told Justice Daniel Ogembo that his client will be ready for the plea depending on what the doctors will prescribe for him.

If he is cleared, Omari said he will be ready to present him before court either physically or virtually to answer the charges.

“The suspect is at Mbagathi hospital and this being a sensitive disease I propose we take a new mention date,” Omari said.

State counsel Wangui Gichuhi, however, sought a warrant of arrest or summons for Ndiema adding that if he has Covid 19 the state can facilitate his stay.

Justice Ogembo directed investigations into the suspect’s status be conducted by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

The defence was also directed to table all the tests records of the accused before the court.