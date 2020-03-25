Cop behind Sh72m ATM heist shot dead during another robbery

One of the suspect and mastermind of last year’s Sh72 million heist in Nairobi West was on Tuesday gunned down by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nairobi.

Wycliff Vincent Oduor was shot dead in a dramatic shootout at Kayole Junction when members of the public raised alarm on a three-man gang on a motorcycle that was robbing civilians.

A police statement stated that the three were on a motorcycle and were robbing members of the public at the junction when police received a distressed call.

“The Mastermind in Ksh72 million Nairobi West ATM Heist last year; Wycliff Vincent Oduor was today (Tuesday) gunned down in a fierce shootout between a three-man gang of robbery with violence suspects and detectives responding to a distress call from the public at Kayole Junction in Nairobi,” the police said.

According to the police, the three were armed with pistols and riding on a motorbike while robbing members of the public at the said location, a scene which attracted the attention of a team of Kayole detectives on patrol.

“The gang defied orders to surrender, engaging the officers in a gunfire exchange which left the said suspect down. The other two escaped on the motorbike but are being pursued. A Pistol and a kitchen knife were recovered from the slain suspect,” the statement added.

The other two members Oduor was working with, however, managed to escape and police have since launched a manhunt.

A pistol was recovered from the body of the deceased.

In September, police constable Odour was arrested with Sh3million at his house in Kendu Bay after his partner in crime led detectives to his hideout.

Thieves masquerading as police officers had earlier stolen Sh72 million from Standard Chartered Bank in Nairobi West.

The money was part of the cash stolen as G4S employees transported it in a van while the rest was withdrawn from an ATM.

Oduor was out on bail after making away with 13 bags loaded with the Sh72 million.

Police have since arrested 19 suspects in connection to the armed robbery. However, only nine, including two policemen, have been charged in court.