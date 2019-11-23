Cop among 4 suspected robbers shot dead in Ruaka

A police officer was among two suspected armed robbers who were on Friday evening shot dead in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

The officer identified as Daniel Etiang of service number 236975 and a man who has been identified as Galgalo Hussein, a taxi driver, were shot dead when police officers ambushed them as they were planning to commit a robbery at Ruaka Court Yard.

Authorities say that the four were targeting to rob a house where two Nigerians live when the officers ambushed them leading to a deadly shootout.

COURT YARD

“Kiambaa officers acting on a tip off that there was robbery with violence incident that was to take place at Ruaka court yard complex building in a house resided by two Nigerian nationals officers intercepted the robbers just within the compound of the said complex as they were taking position,” said police in a statement.

Two other robbers police said managed to escape with gunshots wounds and a manhunt had been launched for them.

Recovered from the felled suspected robbers was a Jericho pistol serial number 43368733 which had 10 rounds of ammunition.

Police also towed a car of registration number KCU 926L -which they suspect was used by the robbers- to Kiambaa police station.

The incident comes at a time when the police service is keen on dealing with increased crime which is being propelled by officers.