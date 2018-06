A section of the 1,030 sacks of illegal sugar seized from different warehouses in Nairobi. PHOTO | STELLA CHERONO

Some of the contraband sugar found hidden in Eastleigh and other warehouses around the capital Nairobi contains mercury, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said.

Dr Matiang’i on Wednesday said chemical analysis on some of the 1,030 sacks of the seized sweetener also revealed copper contamination.

