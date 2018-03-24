Vegetable and fruits sellers trade their wares along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Hawkers in Nairobi’s city centre will be moved to a permanent location once construction of Mwariro market in Kariorkor is complete.

The construction of the market being funded by the World Bank and is expected to be complete in early 2019.

Another project being funded by the World Bank under the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Improvement Project (Namsip) is the construction of Kariandini market.

The cost of funding the two projects has been estimated at Sh650 million.

Last year, Governor Mike Sonko said that the market would be used to permanently relocate the hawkers after public outcry from Nairobi residents over the invasion of the city’s CBD by the informal traders.

“My administration has a comprehensive plan to ensure hawkers’ interests are taken care of. As a long-term measure, my administration has identified Mwariro Market to be transformed into a hawkers’ market,” said Sonko at the time.

RELOCATION

Following orders by Regional commissioner Kang’ethe Thuku, an operation spearheaded by City County officers has been ongoing since last month in a bid to drive hawkers and boda boda operators out of the CBD.

Meanwhile, Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua alias Jaguar has also expressed optimism that the hawkers will finally have a permanent place to do business, saying the market will have at least 350 stalls.

“The constructors are doing a great job and hawkers should rest assured that they will have a secure place to do business,” said Njagua

He, however, urged Governor Sonko to atleast add extra floors to the market, so as to accommodate more hawkers.

“In the city centre alone, we have about 7,000 hawkers and together with the county Government we will ensure that they all find space in the market,” he said.

The MP also called for patience from the hawkers as they await completion of the new market’s construction.