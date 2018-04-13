An aerial view of the Outer Ring road from the Donholm flyover. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has commenced construction of footbridges along the newly-constructed Outering Road in Nairobi.

According to (Kura), Chinese firm Sinohydro Tianjin Engineering Limited will install the 11 footbridges in a 13-km stretch from Allsops to Taj Mall at a cost of Sh880 million.

A single footbridge along the road will be built at an average cost of Sh80 million.

“We will start fixing the footbridges next week. They are prefabricated and already at the Mombasa port ready to be transported to Nairobi straight to the site,” Kura acting director-general Silas Kinoti said on Thursday.

RECONSTRUCTED

The footbridges will be erected at strategic locations on the entire 13km highway, which runs from Taj Mall on North Airport Road to the GSU headquarters at Allsops in Ruaraka.

Construction of the footbridges is aimed at reducing cases of pedestrians being knocked down while crossing the road. Already works on the first footbridge has commenced at Baba Ndogo area.

Kura says it has researched and identified the points the bridges will be set up and they will consider where the population of people crossing the road is high and strategic points of the road where the foundation will best fit for the footbridge.

Users of the road have been complaining about the lack of footbridges, bus stops, and road markings on the reconstructed Outering Road.