Journalists wait for the arrival of Nasa activist Miguna Miguna at JKIA on March 26, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

Journalists waiting for the return of Nasa activist Miguna Miguna were on Monday thrown in a spin after his plane landed at JKIA but with no sign of the fiery lawyer.

The Emirates flight EK 719 landed at around 2.14pm but the self-declared National Resistance Movement ‘General’ was not on board.

Senators Mwangi Githiomi, George Khaniri and MP Cicily Mbarire, who were on the flight, said they did not see Dr Miguna on board.

In his statement on Sunday, Dr Miguna said he will arrive aboard the Emirates flight.

However, his lawyers John Khaminwa, Nelson Havi and Julie Soweto arrived at the airport minutes later to wait for Dr Miguna’s arrival.