Confusion as Nasa sends Sonko second name for Nairobi deputy Governor





There was confusion on Monday after opposition coalition Nasa forwarded another nominee to Nairobi governor Mr Mike Sonko for consideration as his deputy.

This move came a day after a section of ODM MPs led by their secretary general Edwin Sifuna protested a similar move last week.

On Friday last week, Nasa secretariat CEO Norman Magaya wrote a letter to Governor Sonko of the coalition’s desire to have Ms Rahab Ndambuki deputise him following the resignation of his deputy- Polycarp Igathe early last year.

Mr Magaya’s letter would trigger disquiet in the Nasa coalition that brings together former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM party, Wiper of Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Ford Kenya of Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula.

Mr Sifuna, who led Seven ODM MPs at a Church service in Nairobi’s Embakasi South constituency on Sunday, dismissed Mr Magaya’s letter saying that Nasa died on January 30, 2018, when Mr Odinga was crowned the people’s president at a mock swearing ceremony at Uhuru Park.

“We did not send any name for deputy governorship position because we do not want to be associated with the mess that happened in Nairobi,” Mr Sifuna said adding; “There is no Nasa, it died long ago.”

But on Monday, Mr Magaya said that Nasa was not dead, even as he notified Governor Sonko of Nasa’s other possible nominee- Ms Jane Wangui.

“I know the mindset of our principals and as far as I am concerned, Nasa is alive and is there to stay for as long as it takes,” Mr Magaya said, “this morning (yesterday), Mr Odinga instructed me to do another letter to Mr Sonko, which I did.”

According to Mr Magaya, the comments by the party members were unfortunate noting that anybody doubting the existence of the coalition should go to the registrar of political parties to check its status.