What need to attend forthcoming conference on state university education

The conference will be held in the backdrop and resolution of the 1st Biennial Conference on the State of Higher Education in Kenya held in 2016 at Kenyatta University.





The Commission for University Education (CUE) is asking for Sh5,000 each from students wishing to attend a conference on state university education in the country.

CUE says the attendants must also be currently enrolled for a Bachelors, Masters or Doctoral degree in universities.

INNOVATIONS

The 2nd Biennial Conference on the State of Higher Education in Kenya will start on Tuesday and end on Friday at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies Nairobi.

“The event will also provide a platform for universities to showcase their cutting edge research outputs and innovations relevant to the prioritized strategic areas of national development,” said CUE Chief Executive Officer Prof Mwenda Ntarangwi.

SHARE EXPERIENCES

“I can guarantee that you will have a one of its kind opportunity to learn, share experiences and network with seasoned local and international higher education professionals and players,” he added.

It will run on the theme “Positioning Universities as the Nexus of Research, Innovation and Technology Transfer for Socioeconomic Transformation.”