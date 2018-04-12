Kisumu County Assembly. PHOTO | FILE

More than a dozen male Ward Reps in Kisumu and Siaya have raised concern over a con woman masquerading as the Kisumu County Director of Education, soliciting for ‘lunch’ from them through text messages.

The said con woman identifies herself as ‘Gladys’ and has been a thorn in the flesh of many MCAs since last week.

It is now emerging that the suspect has been doing this for years because former MCAs have also come out claiming the woman used to solicit from them.

“This woman used to extort from me when I was an MCA and even last week she still sent me the text,” said Mr Edwine Anayo, former Milimani Market Ward Representative.

Kisumu MCAs raised the matter on Tuesday before the House through a personal statement by the Deputy Speaker Erick Agolla.

‘SEND ME LUNCH’

The text seen by Nairobi News messages read, “Good afternoon Mheshimiwa. I am Gladys, the county director of education, send me lunch.”

The same complaint had earlier been raised by the Majority leader Kenneth Odhiambo and other MCAs.

The matter comes barely a week after a similar scandal rocked the National Assembly after MPs complained of a conman soliciting funds from them and another sending them obscene photographs.

During the Tuesday afternoon session, Mr Agola had told the House that he had received numerous texts and calls from the ‘lunch solicitor general’ with the latest one coming few minutes before he entered the chamber.

“Since Monday, the woman has been on my neck and she is so persistent asking me for lunch. She even has the audacity of making follow up,” said Mr Agola.

The deputy Speaker indicated that he received one of the messages when he went to make follow up on status of development projects in schools within his ward.

FALL PREY

He cautioned his colleagues not to fall prey to the con woman antics.

The majority leader said ‘Gladys’ contacted her on Tuesday with a similar request for lunch.

“I received the text from the woman but I told her I won’t send her cash because o don’t know her,” said Onyango.

He said that impersonators were now taking advantage of elected leaders and trying to fleece funds from them.

One of the MCAs from Siaya however sent the lady Sh500 but the response was not what he expected.

“Mheshimiwa mzima kama wewe unatuma lunch ya Sh500. My lunch is Sh2, 000 and above.” (A honorable member like you sends Sh500 for lunch, my lunch is Sh2000 and above)

Mr Onyango noted that they received complaints from several other MCAs and when they contacted county director of education Sabina Aroni, she denied that she was the one behind the series of texts.

‘NEVER EXTORTED’

Mrs Aroni said: “I have received similar complaint from MCAs and other county leaders. I have never extorted from them.”

She added that the same person sent SMS to two MPs from Kisumu impersonating her.

The deputy speaker called on the police to investigate the matter.

Mr Geoffrey Kathurima, the County Criminal Investigations Officer however pointed out that the MCAs are yet to lodge an official complaint or record statements to that effect.