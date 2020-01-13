Commuters stranded in the rain with no Syokimau train in sight

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded on Monday morning after Kenya Railways cancelled the Syokimau-Imara Daima-Makadara-CBD commuter train service.

A highly-placed source at Kenya Railways, who spoke to Nairobi News on condition of anonymity, said the cancelling of the commuter train was due to the heavy rain that was experienced in Nairobi on Sunday night.

“There was floods along the rail making the track impassable and that also affected the Kikuyu commuter train,” our sources said.

A message posted on Kenya Railways on their official Telegram group at 4am on Monday morning only read:

“Good morning dear commuters. The morning trains are not running due to floods making the track impassable.”

The message appears not to have reached most commuters who throng the entrance of the Syokimau Railway station.

The passengers had to wait for buses in the rain pounded many parts of the city Sunday night into Monday morning.