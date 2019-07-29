Commuters stranded after morning train breaks down in Embakasi

Embakasi commuters were left stranded on Monday after the morning train developed mechanical problems.

Kenya Railways has apologized after the train broke down at Pipeline area.

“Due to technical challenges, the Embakasi train will not be running today. Our apologies to commuters on this route. Kindly bear with us,” said KR through a tweet.

Two weeks ago, a cargo train brushed over a bus at Avenue Park Estate in Embakasi.

No casualties were reported, but the bus was severely damaged.