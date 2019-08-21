Commuters on Nairobi-Mombasa highway to be intercepted at night for census

Travellers and motorists will not be allowed to proceed with their journeys along Mombasa-Nairobi highway until they are counted in the population census slated for Saturday, Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim has said.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics and the police will mount roadblocks at Mtito Andei, Emali and Salama townships on the census night to ensure that those travelling are counted.

“Motorists will be flagged down at the three roadblocks to see if they have been counted. Those who will not have taken part in the exercise will be required to fill the forms before they are allowed to proceed with the journeys,” Mr Mohammed said yesterday.

PREPAREDNESS

He was addressing journalists at Wote Town on the county’s state of preparedness for the census exercise.

Meanwhile, the administrator and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana have directed that all bars and premises licensed for selling alcoholic beverages to remain closed for 24 hours starting from 6pm on August 24 to ensure that as many people as possible are counted.

Mr Maalim said that the police will crackdown on premises defying the directive,

Bar owners who will open their premises for customers within that period risk having their licenses revoked, the governor has said in a statement.