Commuter trains to revert to normal schedule from Monday

Kenya Railways Corporation has announced that Nairobi Commuter Rail Service will return to normal operations from Monday following the revision by the government directive on curfew hours last week.

The corporation in March implemented a number of measures to ensure efficient service delivery and compliance as a measure to curb the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 when the country announced a raft of measures that included a daily curfew from 7pm to 5am.

“Kenya Railways wishes to inform our customers that effective Monday 15th June 2020, all commuter trains will revert to the normal schedule; following the revision of the daily national curfew hours from 7:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m,” KR said.

𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Kenya Railways wishes to inform our customers that effective Monday 15th June 2020, all commuter trains will revert to the normal schedule ; following the revision of the daily national curfew hours from 7:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/jFI80ZEqtb — Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) June 12, 2020

The changes saw the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service schedule revised in order to cater to the new curfew hours.

Since the outbreak of the virus in the country, the Nairobi Railway Station has taken steps to help ward off the virus.

Some of these measures include all passengers having to wash their hands with water and soap at designated areas at the station.

Sanitisers have also been made available at the station and inside the train.