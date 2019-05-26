Missing commercial sex worker’s mutilated body found at city morgue





The body of a Nairobi-based commercial sex worker, who went missing on Friday, has been found at Kenyatta National Hospital Mortuary.

The mutilated body of 22-year-old Elizabeth Njoki was found on Thursday at the morgue following an extensive search by her colleagues.

According to one of her colleagues, Njoki’s body had strangulation marks, her face was swollen and she also had deep cuts on her body.

Caro Maina, who was Njoki’s colleague, says she was last seen last week on Friday in Hurlingham area at around 5am.

WENT MISSING

At the time, she says, Njoki was speaking to a client, who was in his car. After talking for a while, the client drove off with her.

That was the last time she was seen alive.

“Njoki, being a very talkative person, got us all worried when we did not hear from her for two days. We immediately suspected something wrong had happened to her,” said Ms Maina.

“We first went to her house in Satellite but did not find her. Then we lodged a report at Kilimani Police Station, before proceeding to several mortuaries, only to find her body at the KNH mortuary on Thursday,” said Caro.

Njoki’s colleagues believe she was tortured before being murdered.

BRUTAL MURDER

Following her brutal murder, a group of women from Nairobi’s Satellite area are demanding justice for their colleague.

The women say many girls have fallen victims of brutal murders.

In 2016 alone, 25 female commercial sex workers were killed in Kenya, according to a report by the Kenya Sex Workers Alliance (Keswa) and Bar Hostess Empowerment and Support Programme.

The report dubbed ‘Aren’t We Also Women’, detailed accounts of all the murders of commercial sex workers in Kenya, violence against them and discrimination from the society, health facilities and family.

On March 24, 2019, police in Kisauni Mombasa found the body of a 20-year-old woman, who was suspected to be a commercial sex worker. She had injuries on her neck and one of her legs was broken.