Comedian Njugush, wife, launch clothing line





Comedian Njugush, real name Timothy Kimani, his wife Celestine Ndinda, and their three-year-old son Blessed Tugi have launched a clothing line.

Teaming up with a local textile brand, the family will be bringing their sense of style right to your fingertips with a wide variety of looks catering to women, men, and children of all shapes and sizes with the new line dubbed ‘Be Knit’

The comedian made the announcement on social media with a to social media short video clip showcasing a collection of knitted sweaters and shirts noting;

“Life is like a yarn, at times it gets knots, at times it gets entangled but at the end of the day it gets ‘knit’.”

Finaly, Go to https://t.co/BSENqFm2eu and shop! For the 1st 100 orders, delivery is free. 1st 5 orders I'll deliver personally!!!! #BeKnit #SpinnersxBeKnit

@spinners_and_spinners pic.twitter.com/dicjTygosr — NJUGUSH (@BlessedNjugush) August 23, 2021

And Ndinda, who is popularly known by the stage name Wakavinya, served face and cuteness while modeling the collection’s dresses and matching shawls.

The designs are fun and fresh and come in a wide variety of colours from black, white, blue, red as well as mustard yellow.

Njugush is amongst the top sort after online influencers thanks to his skills in content generation.

He was named Africa Digital Influencer of the Year in the 2020 Africa Digital Awards.

The actor and father of two, who boasts a cumulative 5 million followers on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube, was also been named among the top 100 most influential Young Africans in 2020.