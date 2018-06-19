Comedian Eric Omondi's brother, Joseph Omondi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Comedian Eric Omondi has lost his elder brother.

Joseph Omondi died hours after being found by his family in an unhealthy condition. He was a drug addict.

Eric, who is brother of fellow comedian Fred Omondi, shared the tragic news on social media saying Joseph died early today at 3am.

“Joseph Onyango Omondi passed on this morning around 3am, barely 12 hours after I found him in Downtown River Road. He was addicted to Cocaine and other substances and was in and out of Rehab for the past 19 years. May God himself take charge. Thanks to everyone who came out yesterday to help,” wrote Eric Omondi.

Eric had earlier traced his brother Joseph after getting a tip from a taxi driver.

The comedian left his fans in near-tears on Instagram after narrating the struggles of growing up with a drug addict elder brother.

RELATED STORIES

Eric Omondi finds his lost drug addict brother in CBD streets – video