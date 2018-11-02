Comedian Chipukeezy drops the jokes to come to Conje’s aid

Chipukeezy to head to Kisumu to try and save former boxer Conjestina Achieng from her squalid life.





Comedian Mwasia Mutua alias Chipukeezy will on Saturday head to Kisumu to try and save former boxer Conjestina Achieng from her squalid life.

In an Instagram post, Chipukeezy said he had already contacted Conjestina’s family and they had agreed to take her to a rehab.

The bill will be paid by the National Campaign Against Drug Abuse (Nacada).

“I’ve talked to the family and we have agreed I go pick her tomorrow in Kisumu and take her to the best Rehab/Mental in Kenya. As NACADA we will take care of her,” posted the comedian who is also a board member at Nacada.

This comes a day after an undated video surfaced online painting a sorry image of the once proud face of Kenyan women boxing, now reduced to a life of want and suffering in her rural village.

