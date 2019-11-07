Cocaine worth Sh598 million destroyed at DCI headquarters in Nairobi

Cocaine with a street value of Sh598 million was on Wednesday destroyed at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road in Nairobi.

The destruction, which took place at the Forensic Lab Incinerator, saw the hundred kilograms of cocaine, which was impounded from a Briton and a Kenyan at Kilindini Port, Mombasa in 2016.

CONCEALED AS SUGAR

The drugs were allegedly concealed as sugar from Brazil en route to Kampala.

Milimani High Court Judge Luka Kimaru oversaw the exercise attended by among others, Interior minister Fred Matiang’i, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and DCI boss George Kinoti.

Also present during the exercise were analysts from the Government Chemist. Legal procedure demands their presence during such activities.

Before the drugs were destroyed on Wednesday, officials from the Government Chemist conducted a test which confirmed that the drugs were indeed Cocaine and had to weigh them to confirm they were still intact.

ACQUITTED

Mr Jack Alexander Wolf Marrian, the grandson of a colonial Cabinet minister, and Mr Roy Francis Mwanthi allegedly trafficked 99,721.8 grammes of cocaine concealed in a container in Mombasa, on July 29, 2016.

The two were however, acquitted in January this year when the DPP Haji applied to have the case withdrawn.

No reason was given, with his prosecutors only indicating that they were not ready to proceed with the matter.

Justice Kimaru had been hearing the case before it was withdrawn.

The destruction followed acquisition of a court order by the anti-narcotics unit.

According to British newspapers, Mr Marrian, is the son of Lady Campbell of Cawdor. His maternal family own Cawdor Castle in Scotland and is a large-scale sugar trader who had been living in Kenya for a long time until his arrest in July 2016.