Co-wives place parallel obituaries for husband in newspaper

Obituary paid for by co-wives on the same person. PIC: COURTESY

Two women have paid for parallel obituaries for their departed husband in a local newspaper, thus lifting the lid on an intense love rivalry within the family.

According to information on the obituaries, the two wives placed a replica of the other, information-wise, save for where the marriage status of the deceased is written.

Lt. Col. (Rtd.) David Njoroge Mwaura, died on August 19, 2021, after a short illness and was married to the two even though it is reported he had divorced one of them.

A woman identified as Eunice Wanjiku is recognized in one obituary as the first wife to the deceased, but in the other, she is labelled as an ex-wife.

“Son of the late Kenneth Mwaura Kimani and the late Hellen Wanjiru of Giathieko village, Githunguri Sub County, Kiambu County. Beloved husband to Alice Nyambura and ex-husband to Eunice Wanjiku,” the first obituary reads in part.

The second obituary reads: “Son of the late Kenneth Mwaura Kimani and the late Hellen Wanjiru of Giathieko village, Githunguri Sub County, Kiambu County. Beloved husband to Eunice Njeri and Alice Nyambura”.

The retired Lt. Col. will be buried on Thursday 26th in his home in Giathieko, Kiambu County.