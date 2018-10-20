CNN anchor Richard Quest during the interview at Capital FM on October 23, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY | CAPITAL FM

CNN anchor Richard Quest has opened up to being gay and has urged Kenyans embrace same sex relationships.

Quest was on Tuesday interviewed by Capital FM where he explained that he chose to live in New York and London because they have no restrictions on who one chooses to love.

“They are both cities that people in this country can admire, would aspire to be in and would look forward to visiting. There is a reason why I live in those cities…There is a reason why those cities attract the talent and wherever because we can live our lives as we wish. We can love who we wish,” he said.

The journalist said Kenya should embrace same sex relationships to allow people to live and work freely and compete with other nations.

DECRIMINALISE HOMOSEXUALITY

“I am obviously going to be advancing an agenda that says there should be at least the decriminalization of same sexual activity. It is straight forward, I am not gonna mess around with that one. That is obviously my belief…I do not for a moment, doubt the sincerity of those people who are against me on this issue.

“And I can respect their point of view, I merely say that in this day and age, if you want to succeed, if you want Kenya to be a thriving, vibrant modern economy, you are going to look at this in a different way and ask yourself what is it about these very successful places that we need to at least try to attract. That is the way you do it. You let people live their lives, love who they want and the way they wish,” he said during the interview on the morning radio show.

The CNN anchor had back in 2014 opened up his fears before coming out, wondering how it would affect his family and friends, his credibility as a journalist and how people will view his ‘Quest Means Business’ show.

“All in all professionally, I know the work I do here every day is better because I’m honest about who I am,” Quest said in his show.