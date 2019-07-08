Detectives find clues to mysterious death of Nairobi lawyer Karanja Kabage

Detectives are now sampling vomit collected inside the car of prominent city lawyer and businessman Karanja Kabage who died on Friday night through an accident at Karen, Nairobi.

According to initial police reports, Kabage might have suffered a heart attack while driving on the Southern Bypass, Nairobi.

“Let us wait for the postmortem examination to tell us more on the possible cause of the incident,” said an official who visited the scene and sought anonymity.

EYE WITNESS ACCOUNT

On Saturday the National Police Service Spokesperson, Charles Owino, in a statement, said Kabage was driving a black Land Cruiser VX on the Southern Bypass from the direction of Ole Sereni Hotel towards Kikuyu town when the vehicle veered off the road before hitting a pavement, this was according to eye- witnesses.

Mr Owino said Kabage was assisted by a taxi driver and a Good Samaritan and requested to be taken to Nairobi Hospital.

The taxi driver drove Kabage’s car to the hospital while the Good Samaritan accompanied them in a second vehicle belonging to the taxi driver.

“Upon arrival the victim was unconscious. The doctors tried resuscitating him but unfortunately he was pronounced dead.”

CAUSE OF DEATH

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai had instructed Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the cause of death.

The police will also interrogate his personal driver, who is said to have parted ways with Kabage on Friday about 6pm.

The police are also looking at places the lawyer visited before the accident.

For the better part of Friday Kabage was part of the first annual Mount Kenya High Level Uongozi Forum at Safari Park, where he was a panelist.