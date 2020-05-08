Club Covid: Xtian Dela wiggles out of trouble with DCI

It appears vlogger Arthur Mandela aka Xtian Dela has ironed out his troubles with the police over his airing live of explicit content on his Instagram page.

Dela on Friday announced on his Instagram page that everything was all good after he was summoned by the DCI and his Club Covid IG Live show will return on Friday night.

The controversial vlogger thanked his lawyer Kepher Ojijo for the handling his matter well and his fans for their unwavering support during his troublesome week.

“I’ve had a very stressful week. Thanks for the calls, messages and emails…Honestly speaking, I have been blown away by your support..Thank You!! It’s all good now thanks to my (our) lawyer @kepherojijo. Thanks bro! Thank you for everything!! We owe you a lot!! Club Covid comes back TONIGHT!!!…YUP!! TONIGHT!!!…We are on!!!…#NyongaFest Season 4 is going down!!!..Will keep you posted in a few!” posted Xtian Dela.

Dela was summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to record a statement over his show that has been praised and condemned in equal measure.

This is after three parents sued him for airing explicit content on his Instagram live show, claiming the vlogger was infringing on the rights of teenagers.

Through their lawyers, they accused Dela of broadcasting obscene material in his show and engaging young girls before the show then later raising funds to pay them.