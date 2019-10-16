Cleric-turned-MCA arrested over forged academic certificates

A Member of the County Assembly in Kiambu has been arrested over forgery claims. Robert Kibe Githongo, who represents Kiamangi Ward MCA, was arrested on Wednesday.

The MCA, who is also a pastor of f the Africa Independent Pentecostal Church, was being sought after by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

EACC and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that Githongo be arrested on October 2, 2019.

While confirming the arrest, EACC said Kibe was due to appear at the Milimani Law Courts today (Wednesday) for forging academic certificates and making a false declaration to the Commission.

According to the commission, the MCA will answer to four counts of charges, including providing false information to EACC, making a false document, uttering a false document and making a false declaration.

The anti-corruption agency opened investigations against the MCA after it emerged that he had used fake papers to enroll into a programme at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

He allegedly forged his KCSE certificate in order to purse a diploma course at the university

The MCA then submitted his papers to the EACC as part of Section 13, of the Leadership and Integrity.