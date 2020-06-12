CJ Maraga targeted with new banners

Nairobians woke up to banners put up on various parts of the city warning of an impending expose on Chief Justice David Maraga.

The banners are part of an ongoing onslaught against the CJ following his scathing attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handling of the judiciary.

They were put up on vantage positions on various parts of the city on Thursday night- just days after Justice Maraga openly differed with President Kenyatta over the appointment of judges.

It is not clear who was behind the banners.

CJ Maraga has accused President Kenyatta of refusing to appoint 41 judges who had been vetted by the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC).

The executive argues that NIS had raised integrity issues on some of the nominees and it would improper for the head of state to ignore the warning, owing to the tedious process of removing a sitting judge.

He further accused the executive of ignoring court orders and publicly disrespecting the Judiciary.

According to CJ Maraga, the court had issued an order against the eviction of over 1,000 residents from Kariobangi.

However, the government went ahead and evicted the locals in violation of the court orders.

This comes just five months after other banners were plastered on the city also targeting the Judiciary.

The mysterious banners that were put up on the night of January 27, 2020, demanded a corruption-free judiciary.