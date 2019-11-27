CJ David Maraga missing at BBI report launch

Chief Justice David Maraga appears to have made good his threat to boycott key state event over what he terms as lack of respect for his office.

The CJ was missing in action during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday.

The event was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta his Deputy William Ruto, opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Others included Cabinet Secretaries and Members of Parliament.

WHOLE COUNTRY

However, the CJ was conspicuously missing from the high-profile event that has captured the imagination of the whole country.

Justice Maraga is only booked for events on Thursday and Friday, according to an itinerary that the Nairobi News has seen. It, however, remains unclear if he was invited and snubbed the event or was left out all together.

Mr Maraga seems to be keeping his words true when he threatened not to attend some state functions unless the government starts treating him and the Judiciary with respect.

He said this earlier this month when he ranted about the mistreatment and humiliation he and the Judiciary have been subjected to by other arms of the government.

He said during the Mashujaa Day celebrations which were held in Mombasa, he walked to the dais without being recognised.