City’s Huduma Centres resume major services

Huduma Centres in Nairobi have resumed normal services after downscaling them for three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a public notice, Huduma Kenya said their other branches across the country will now only be offering four services in an effort to ensure the safety of Kenyans in view of the pandemic.

“In Nairobi, citizens will be issued with certificate of good conduct, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), issuance of identification card duplicate, issuance of police abstract and issuance of birth certificates,” the notice read in part.

In other parts of the country, only KRA, issuance of identification card duplicate, issuance of police abstract and issuance of birth certificates will be provided.

While at the Huduma Centre, customers are advised to utilise the provided hand sanitisers, maintain a distance of at least 2 metres from each other and cough/sneeze into their sleeves or disposable tissues.

Other government services such as business registration, NHIF and NSFF services, NTSA and Kenya Power among others can still be accessed online and via mobile platforms.

On March 15, President Uhuru Kenyatta urged government offices, companies and businesses to allow employees to work from home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.