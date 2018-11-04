City woman arrested for strangling baby, dumping body

A woman has been arrested for strangling her baby boy and leaving his body at a dumpsite within the Kenya Meteorological Department staff quarters.

Mercy Chepng’eno, 22, was apprehended on Saturday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations reported via Twitter on Sunday morning.

The DCI said Ms Chepngeno was arrested in Kuresoi, Narok County.

“She confessed to strangling the child and dumping the body at the staff quarters’ dumpsite, where she had worked as a house help for a few days.”

The directorate thanked the public for submitting information that led to the arrest.

WRAPPED IN PAPER BAG

The DCI office in Kilimani had appealed for information on the one-year-old male child, whose body was found wrapped in a paper bag at the dumpsite.

The woman will be charged with infanticide.

Such cases have been reported in several parts of the country this year.

In March, Nairobi County inspectorate officers rescued a month-old baby found in a polythene bag near Tuskys Supermarket on Ronald Ngala Street.

The child was later taken to St Thomas Barnados Children’s Home on Lang’ata Road.

In June, a three-month-old baby boy narrowly escaped death after being dumped in a pit latrine in Homa Bay County.