Businessman Jimi Wanjigi and his wife Irene Nzisa address journalists at their residence in Muthaiga on October 18, 2017. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO.

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has moved to court seeking compensation over a controversial obituary published in the Daily Nation last month.

Mr Wanjigi, together with his wife, Irene Nzisa, are seeking an unspecified amount of money from Nation Media Group and also want the company barred from publishing matters touching on their family.

They have accused NMG and its managers and editors of failing to stop the publication of the obituary.

“The petitioners and their family members were subjected to psychological torture through the harrowing, calculated announcement of Mr Wanjigi’s death,” their lawyer Willis Otieno says in the court papers.

The couple argues that their rights were violated through the announcement of their private details including their residence, children and the schools the latter attend.

The advert was placed in the paper by a man who was captured on CCTV on February 7, in what investigators suspect was a carefully planned operation aimed at causing pain to the businessman’s family as well as embarrass NMG.

NMG promptly reported the matter at Central Police Station in Nairobi and it is still under investigation.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama also visited the family to offer an apology.