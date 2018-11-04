City transport paralysed as traffic police start crackdown

Public transport was paralysed in most parts of Nairobi on Sunday as police mounted checkpoints on major roads in a crack down on unroadworthy vehicles.

The few matatus on road hiked fares, some charging between double and triple the normal fare.

The crackdown comes a week after Transport Secretary gave matatu operators until November 12, 2018 to comply with the ‘Michuki rules’ or face the law.

On Sunday, city matatus operators were caught unawares in the morning by the crackdown as police impounded dozens of vehicles.

All PSV drivers and conductors are required to wear uniforms and PSV badges and prominently display their photos as prescribed by law.

“From next week, PSV vehicles, drivers, transport companies, passengers and other parties that fail to comply with the provision of the NTSA Act and the Traffic Act will be firmly dealt with accordance to the law,” read a statement that was issued by the Transport Secretary.