City touts engage in fisticuffs over Kencom stage access





Police were forced to intervene to quell a bitter fight by PSV bus operators from four commuter saccos over access to the Kencom bus stage in the Central Business Districton Thursday.

Trouble started when Metro Shuttle sacco buses started using the the station near Hilton hotel, which City Hoppa, Double M and Kenya Bus Services (KBS) normally use to pick and drop passengers, saying they got the county government’s approval.

The chaotic scenes causd by the entrance of Metro Shuttle into the domain of the three bus saccos, which have been in the scene for longer, interrupted operations at Kencom for hours before police came in and cooled the vicious fights down.

Confirming the incident, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Philip Ndolo said a number of Metro Shuttle officials were arrested and two of their buses impounded.

“They will be charged with traffic offences, including operating without a license,” said Ndolo.

The Nairobi police boss said the Metro shuttle was operating in the CBD illegally and used fake documents to attempt to access Kencom.

“Metro Shuttle Sacco buses are not allowed to operate within the CBD. They used goons to force their way, using fake authorisation papers from the county government,” he revealed.

The arrested Metro officials are expected to be arraigned on Monday.