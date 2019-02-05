City Hall to maintain old matatu parking fees





The stalemate between PSV operators and the Nairobi County government over the new parking fees has been resolved.

Federation of Public Transport Operators chairman Jimal Ibrahim told Nairobi News that Governor Mike Sonko has ordered for the fees to remain the same.

“Governor Sonko directed the County Executive Committee member for Transport Mohamed Dagane and the director of parking services, Tom Tinega to hold implementation of the new parking rates and let us continue paying as before,” Mr Ibrahim said Monday.

Seasonal parking tickets for PSVs cost Sh3,650 for 14 seater vehicles, Sh5,250 for vehicles with a sitting capacity between 14 and 41 passengers and Sh7,500 for 41 seater vehicles.