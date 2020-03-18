City security guard who returned handbag with Sh100K, iPhone praised

A city security guard has earned praise from his employer and Kenyans on social media for his honesty after he returned a lost handbag containing more than Sh100,000 in cash and other valuables.

Joseph Mugendi is said to have found and returned the bag in January this year after its owner misplaced it at Sarit Centre, a shopping complex located in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

The bag contained Sh103,000 in cash, three bank cheques, an iPhone and several other personal items.

It belonged to a woman who had gone shopping at the mall.

Mugendi’s employer, BM Security on Tuesday presented him with a certificate titled ‘Award of Virtue’ in recognition of his honesty.

Personal items misplaced

“Our employees are the embodiment of integrity and professionalism. John Mugendi recovered a handbag containing Kshs.103,260, 3 cheques, iPhone and other personal items misplaced by a client. We celebrate you for upholding our core value of honesty and integrity. Kudos,” BM Security said on their social media handles.

Kenyans online also lauded him for the noble action.

Rasika Mhajan said: “He is one of the best guards I have come across. He is at Sarit Centre Karuna Road parking. One time I left my car window open and he looked after my car throughout. He is very friendly too!”

“Bravo comrade that is a way of to be honest and a trustworthy officer, God bless you,” Elijah Kirui wrote.

Lawrence Nyeris said: “Congratulations bro, God will always reward you and you will count more blessings before the end of the year.”

One Manyobuch added, “Celebrate BM security fraternity and John Mugendi for this honesty and integrity. This is one of the best private security companies.”

“From his character, it’s easy to conclude that the future of our country is bright…he deserves a promotion,” said Charles Owino.