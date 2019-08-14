City resident pays a Sh130K advert to beg Sonko for deputy governor job

A Nairobi resident has forked out thousands to apply for the Nairobi deputy governor job through an advert in a local daily, in what could be one of the most expensive job applications.

Philip Sogoti Chepsat describes himself as a voter and resident of Nairobi and wants Governor Mike Sonko to consider him as his deputy.

“Hon Sonko, I have reached out to you openly because I am not sure if my earlier communication did reach you. I also know that you cherish openness and transparency,” said Chepsat in the advert.

He adds that he is a university graduate with years of experience in public service.

“I am driven by a strong conviction that I could make significance contribution to your efforts to improve Nairobi City.”

In his plea to Sonko, Chepsat says that he looks forward to being part of the leadership in Nairobi.

“I vow to meet, if not exceed, your expectations and the expectations of the residents of Nairobi,” he concludes in his job application.

The ad on the back page of Wednesday’s Daily Nation costs in the region of Sh130,000 inclusive of taxes.

Governor Sonko has been without a deputy governor since Polycarp Igathe quit in January 13, 2018.

Igathe resigned four months after being sworn into office.

Earlier this year, the governor said he had shortlisted four female candidates for the position of Nairobi deputy governor.

They included former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru, gender activist and insurance executive Agnes Kagure as well as lawyers Karen Nyamu and Jane Weru.

Sonko also nominated controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna, but city MCAs disapproved of it.