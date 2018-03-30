Smart Brains School in Lucky Summer where the incident happened. PHOTO | COURTESY

A video has surfaced on social media of an angry mum beating up her truant children as teachers and schoolmates watched.

The two children school at Smart Brains School in Lucky Summer. They are said to have skipped school for two consecutive days and were seen loitering at a nearby quarry.

The angry mother, identified Judith Achieng, is captured in the video slapping and caning her son and daughter as their teachers and schoolmates watched.

Kenyans online have called for the arrest of the mother of four.

In the video clip was first posted of Facebook by one Purity Nduta.

According to Ndungu Nyoro, a popular figure on Facebook, the incident happened on Tuesday at the school in Lucky Summer, Kasarani.

According to a teacher at the school, the woman visited the school and requested other pupils help to her bring her two children to school.

One neighbour claimed the mother has a history of being violent to her children .

