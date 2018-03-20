Deputy President William Ruto with Embakasi West MP George Theuri on March 20, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

Embakasi West MP George Theuri has received accolades from his constituents after finally getting his wardrobe choices right.

Theuri on Tuesday attended an official function with Deputy President William Ruto dressed in a suit.

He posted pictures of himself wearing a three-piece brown suit, with sleek leather shoes to match.

“Something good cooking up for Embakasi West after meeting with the Deputy President this morning with my colleagues,” wrote Theuri.

The legislator has in the past committed unforgivable fashion sins, including showing up at State House in blue jeans, a black shirt and flip flops, when President Uhuru Kenyatta met newly elected Nairobi Jubilee MPs.

In September 2017, Theuri attended an official parliamentary meeting in jeans, polo shirt and toe shoes.

His responses on both occasions was that he wanted to be comfortable.