City motorists get Valentine’s gift as petrol price further slashed by Sh4 per litre





Motorists have been granted a sweet Valentine’s Day present as the price of super petrol was on Thursday further reduced by Sh4 per litre and that of diesel slashed by Sh6 a litre.

Households that rely on Kerosene for lighting and cooking can also breathe a sigh of relief as the price per litre has been dropped by Sh5.

Nairobians will now purchase a litre of Super Petrol at Sh100.09, diesel at Sh95.96 and Kerosene at 96.50 starting Thursday at midnight until next month.

“Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decrease by KShs. 4.12, KShs. 6.28 and KShs. 5.20 per litre respectively,” the statement by the regulator read.

The February price review by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) saw the prices of all the petroleum product reduce due to the decreased average cost of imports.

The commission has attributed this month’s prices to the average landing cost of imported Super Petrol which decreasing by 7.23% from US$ 590.92 per ton in December 2018 to US$ 548.20 per ton in January 2019.

ERC said the landed cost of diesel also went down by 11.29% from US$ 615.97 per ton to US$ 546.42 per ton and Kerosene by 3.92% from US$ 620.05 per ton to US$ 595.75 per ton.

In the January review, the price of super petrol dropped by Sh9.33, diesel by Sh10.04 and kerosene by Sh3.52 a litre.

ERC then attributed the huge drop to the average landed cost of imported petrol that reduced by 14.87 per cent, diesel by 14.71 and kerosene by 8.62 per cent.