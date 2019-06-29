City MCAs record statements over links to suspected Sonko militia





Three Nairobi Ward Representatives who were summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in connection with a suspected militia this week recorded statements at the Central Police Station, Nairobi.

The trio, Anthony Kiraga Karanja (Waithaka), Ruth Ndumi (Nominated Jubilee) and Patricia Mutheu (Mlango Kubwa,) had been summoned by Nairobi Central DCIO Mr Samuel Kobina on June 7 to shed more light in what they knew about Sonko Defense Forces (SDF).

On Friday, Mr Karanja told Nairobi News that he recorded his statement on Tuesday where he denied having any knowledge on whether such a group existed.

‘DERAIL DEVELOPMENT’

“I read mischief from the word go and for real it looks that someone somewhere is not happy with what Governor Mike Sonko is doing and they want to derail the development agenda that we have as a county,” he said.

Mr Karanja argued that he would not blame the police for summoning them, saying that what they did was part of their duties as they are expected to provide maximum security to the public.

Governor Sonko in on record saying that the only group he is associated with is the Sonko Rescue Team which is engaged in charity work across the country.

He accused an unnamed Permanent Secretary for being behind the summoning of the three MCAs.

“I am shocked by the attached letter from DCI central under the instructions of our very common PS anazeeka vibaya na fitina mingi na chuki. I wish to categorically deny claims of existence of a militia by the name of Sonko Defence Forces,” Sonko said, adding that it was an attempt to divert attention of locals in Nairobi.

On Friday Mr Kobina (DCIO Central) and the OCPD Mr Peter Atavashi refused to comment on the progress of the investigations.

“I have been away for three weeks and I cannot comment on the matter as I have not been briefed about it,” Mr Kobina told Nairobi News in his office..

LABOUR DAY CELEBRATION

However, a detective privy to the ongoing investigations who spoke in confidence said that investigations into the existence and operations of the group kicked off after the Labour Day celebration.

Our source said that when members of the said group arrived at Uhuru Park carrying posters emblazoned with SDF logos they caused a scene which caught their attention.

“That is when the investigations were launched and as per now they are still ongoing,” the source said.

Investigations by Nairobi News reveal that the group not only operates during major functions but also has a huge presence on social media which detectives revealed was also part of their investigations.

Many Kenyans have been victims of the group which has also been linked to a Facebook page and account called Nairobi Mini Bloggers.

Investigations reveal how the page has been used to announce and share the roles of SDF.

For instance on April 20, a post was uploaded on the page saying that the group will assist Governor Sonko eliminate cartels in the city.

“Get to know the new Sonko Defence Force, it will help dismantle cartels in the city and help Governor Sonko achieve all the plans that he has for the city. The SDF will support all Governor Sonko’s operations to transform Nairobi County and restore its lost glory,” reads the post in part.

HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATOR

In other posts tagging SDF appears images of Mr Geoffrey Mosiria who is the Administrator Pumwani Hospital wearing a T-Shirt emblazoned with the words Sonko Defence Force.

Contacted Mr Mosiria said that the photos were not his and dismissed them as PhotoShop.

“I don’t know anything about the group and whoever who uploaded the images did it in bad faith and is an enemy of progress,” he said.

Mr Mosiria said that he had even reported the matter and existence of the images at Nairobi Central police station on OB number 28/26/04/19.

“I reported the matter at the station and suspects were arrested but later released,” he said.

The group also targets University students in the city, bodaboda riders and members of the public who are paid Sh1,000 to make an appearance during public functions and are not devoted members per say.