City MCAs react to Sonko’s consultation with Nasa on deputy





A section of Nairobi MCAs have come out to back Governor Mike Sonko over the delay in naming a deputy governor.

The ward representatives, led by Majority Leader Abdi Guyo called on Nairobi residents to give the governor more time to come up with a deputy who will be accepted across the board.

Mr Guyo said the governor should be allowed to consult with President Uhuru Kenyatta, deputy President William Ruto and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

On Friday, Sonko deferred naming his nominee for the position in order to allow for more consultation with the opposition coalition, National Super Alliance (Nasa).

ODM DENIAL

He claimed Nasa proposed Wiper party’s Rahab Wangui’s name for consideration. ODM has since denied being part of such consultations.

The post has been lying vacant since former deputy governor Polycarp Igathe resigned in January 12, 2018 after failing to win Sonko’s trust.

“Let us give Governor Sonko time for proper consultation in order to come up with a nominee for the deputy governor’s position,” said Mr Guyo.

The Matopeni MCA was speaking at a function in Kayole over the weekend where he was accompanied by Komarock MCA John Kamau, Kayole Central MCA Jeremiah Karani and former Embakasi Central sub-County ward representatives.

“Naming a deputy governor should not be a priority for Nairobi residents instead the focus should be on how they can have access to clean water, electricity for security purposes, high quality roads and infrastructure, accessibility to education and so on, ” he said.