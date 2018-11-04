City MCAs oppose Sonko’s hiked parking fees

The bid by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to hike levies for various county services now hangs in the balance





The bid by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to hike levies for various county services now hangs in the balance after facing opposition from Ward Representatives.

The Governor last week outlines various hefty charges meant to to boost revenue collection

The proposals, contained in the Finance Bill, 2018, include increased charges for parking and open air preaching, as well as a Sh100 levy to slum dwellers for garbage collection.

DOUBLE TAXATION

Ward representatives have rejected the new levies saying that they amount to double taxation for residents and traders.

Nairobi County Assembly Finance, Budget and Appropriations Committee chairman Robert Mbatia told Nairobi News that they will not allow the Bill to pass the way it is.

He said city residents are have raised concerns over the garbage taxes, preaching charges and parking levies.

The Kariobangi South MCA explained that traders have an issue with the loading charges which mean that their products will be expensive as they have to transfer the cost to consumers.

‘DEFEND THE PEOPLE’

“We are still consulting but I can assure you that it will not pass it the way it is. The MCAs have a lot of reservations about the Bill. As Budget committee we have to defend the people. As much as we know that there is a budget to be funded, we do not need to overtax the people.

“We are now deliberating with the Executive then from there we will make our report, with a deadline of November 27 and adjust where necessary,” added Mr Mbatia on Friday.

The proposed levies are aimed at addressing a Sh2 billion budget deficit for the 2018/2019 Sh34 billion budget.

The Nairobi county Assembly has until November 27 to either pass or reject the Bill.