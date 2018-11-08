City MCAs launch probe on ‘rape doctor’ clinic

Nairobi MCAs have launched independent investigations into the operations of Millan Medical Clinic in Kayole that is allegedly owned by Mugo wa Wairimu.

The Health Services Committee will seek to establish how quack doctor was issued with a license to operate a clinic despite being declared unqualified by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

County Assembly women caucus chairperson Doris Kanario also wants details of all licensed clinics in the county and whether they are qualified to be giving services to patients.

‘ILLEGAL CLINICS’

“We want to know what measures the county executive has put in place to ensure that no illegal clinics are operating in the county. It is worrying how a quack doctor could be operating so many unlicensed clinics in the county despite complaints from members of the public on the illegal dealings in the said clinics which include conducting abortions, rape of patients among others,” said Ms Kanario, while requesting for a statement from the Health Services Committee on Thursday.

Majority Leader Abdi Guyo called for the licenses of rogue clinics to be revoked, saying that the Assembly will go after county officials who allow the licensing of fraudulent clinics.

‘REVOKE LICENSES’

“A list of all clinics in Nairobi needs to be provided by the executive so that we can establish how many they are, which ones are licensed to operate and revoke the licenses of rogue operators who continue to put the lives of Kenyans at risk,” said Mr Guyo.