City MCA arrested over links to heroin nabbed at JKIA

Officers attached to the Anti-Narcotics Department on Friday arrested a Nairobi Ward Representative who is linked to heroin that was caught at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport two months ago.

Ngei Ward Representative Mr Redson Otieno Onyango was arrested after investigators linked him to the heroin consignment nabbed on April 19.

“He was arrested by detectives following the confiscation of a consignment containing heroin at JKIA. He will be charged on Monday,” the DCI said.

Investigators are concerned at the huge consignments of narcotics that are lately being nabbed at the airport.

Eight consignments have been nabbed at the airport so far this year.