City matatus given till Sunday to comply with ‘Michuki rules’

The crackdown on public service vehicles that have not complied with the ‘Michuki rules’ will continue on Monday, according to National Transport and Safety Authority.

The announcement was made hours after Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet and matatu operators struck a deal to give room for compliance.

Traffic police officers in Nairobi had over the weekend netted close to 1,000 vehicles in a citywide crackdown on matatus.

COUNTRYWIDE CRACKDOWN

In a meeting with PSV sacco officials on Tuesday, NTSA Director general Francis Meja said the crackdown will continue Monday and will be extended countrywide.

“Beginning Monday, we will find all these people and deal with them according to the law,” said Meja.

“If you shall have not complied with the rules by Monday, please do not put your vehicles on the road. We shall not allow it to operate,” he added.

‘USIKU SACCO’

Meja warned vehicles illegally operating as PSVs at night, popularly known as ‘Usiku sacco’. Proboxes and station wagons have been spotted ferrying passengers at night.

NTSA said all PSV operators should wear uniform with conductors dressed in maroon and drivers in blue. Vehicles must also be insured and not have tinted windows.