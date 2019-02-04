City lawyer Harun Ndubi charged with hitting cop during alcoblow drama





City lawyer Haroun Ndubi has been charged with hitting and injuring a traffic policeman on Sunday night.

Mr Ndubi denied two traffic offences before a Nairobi Milimani Law Courts senior principal magistrate Ms Elector Riany.

He was accused of driving his car without due care and attention of other road users.

He was also accused of failing to give way thereby hitting a motorcycle registration number GKB891Q, a Yamaha XI900 and damaged it.

The charge further stated that he injured a police rider, Constable Simon Munga during the incident.

The lawyer denied refusing to breath into a breathalyzer to determine whether he was drunk. He is being defended by lawyer Dr John Khaminwa.

The two lawyers acted for politician Miguna Miguna during his deportation to Canada.

Dr Khaminwa presented an application to block the prosecution of Mr Ndubi but the move was vehemently opposed by state prosecutor.

The prosecution’s opposition to block the trial was upheld by the trial magistrate Ms Elector Riany.

Dr Khaminwa applied to defer the plea against Mr Ndubi, informing the magistrate that there is a pending ruling at the high court in a case filed by Mr Ndubi , challenging the constitutionality of the traffic rules.

A state prosecutor said the high court is yet to determine the petition.

“This court cannot stay this prosecution to await the outcome of a decision of the high court whose judgement date has not been stated,” a prosecuting counsel said.

“I call upon the accused to take plea and if he elects to move to the high court to challenge this trial then it’s up to him,” Ms Riany ruled.

The magistrate directed the accused to deposit a cash bail of Sh80,000 before being freed.