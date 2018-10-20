Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala. PHOTO | FILE

Three Nairobi journalists who were arrested on Wednesday while in the act of sullying Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala are now seeking for forgiveness.

The three, David Ndolo, Stafford Ondego and Alex Njue, were allegedly working under the instructions of s senior government official.

The top official had allegedly asked the trio to Photoshop a picture of the senator and juxtapose him next to a naked woman.

Senator Malala later told journalists in Parliament that the top official was in a revenge mission after the latter’s photos in a hotel room with a woman had gone viral on social media, prompting him

“When the photo went viral, the official told the journalists to Photoshop the image and replace his face with mine,” Malala said.

“I was tipped about what happened and I got police to arrest the journalists,” Malala told journalists.

The three will be arraigned in court on Thursday after spending the night at KICC police station.