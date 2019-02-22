City husband accused of beating wife for hours before killing her – VIDEO





A man was on Thursday arrested for allegedly beating and killing his wife in their house in Kahawa Sukari Estate.

Beryl Adhiambo Ouma was heard screaming and calling for help for more than four hours according to the neighbours, but no one came to her rescue.

Neighbours who inquired on from the couple were told it was ‘just husband and wife quarrels’.

Speaking to NTV, her father Douglas Ouma said his daughter had sent him “Please Call Me” texts on Wednesday night and when he finally responded no one picked the phone.

“My daughter sent me ‘Please call me’ because I was asleep, kumbe alikuwa anatuma sikusikia, then I had to call back, hakuna mtu alishika, then dakika kidogo bwana yake akanipigia, akaniuliza umelala, nikamwambia sai ni usiku na nimelala, akanimbia tumekosana kidogo, nikauliza usiku hii mnakosana na nini, na mnakosana kwa nini,” said Ouma.

DEAD ON ARRIVAL

He added that the suspect, Laiko Osuri later told him that she had been taken to Neema Hospital for treatment, but doctor say she was dead on arrival.

Ruiru OCPD James Ngetich said that Beryl’s life could have been saved by neighbours who ignored her screams and distress calls.

According to Ngetich, the body did not have any visible injuries.

The husband admitted during grilling to assaulting his wife and expressed regret. Upon more questioning, he said that he used a belt to assault her.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday.