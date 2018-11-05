City house help accused of killing, dumping son detained for 10 days

A woman arrested for allegedly strangling her baby boy and dumping its body days after reporting for her new house help job will spend ten more days in police custody.

Resident Magistrate BM Nzakyo issued the directive after police sought to have Mercy Chepng’eno Ruto, 22, detained for about three weeks.

Police had told court that they needed more time to conduct a postmortem, do DNA sampling from her and record witness statements.

“The suspect be detained for ten days at Kilimani police station,” said Magistrate Nzakyo.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday in Olmariko village, Kuresoi in Narok County.

TRAVELLING BAG

It is alleged that on October 21, when she travelled from her rural home to Nairobi, she strangled her five months son and first put him in her travelling bag.

She later wrapped him in a green paper bag and later dumped him at the Kenya Meteorological Department staff quarters.

She was going to work for Ms Pascaline Chemaiyo who works at the said state parastatal.

Police found the body of the deceased on the same day and took it to the city mortuary to await postmortem.

Police sought for information about the murder incident from members of the public on social media platform which eventually led to her arrest on November 4.

Police want the suspect charged with murder.